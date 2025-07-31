The Best Monster Hunter Game for Switch Is Cheaper Than Ever

The Nintendo Switch version of 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise is now only $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Monster Hunter fans can enjoy this 75% off discount until August 21st, making it the perfect time to dive in for those who missed this series staple. The game also has compatibility with the Switch 2 and supports online play with up to four players.

Monster Hunter Rise is widely lauded for its high-action, arcade take on the formula that has taken many hours away from series fans.

“Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor,” says the Nintendo eShop description. “Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.”

Unfortunately, this current sale only applies to the base version of the game. Players will still have to pay full price for enhanced versions, but the discount does extend to some of the game’s expanded content. Currently at the eshop, players have these purchasing options:

Monster Hunter Rise Base Game : $9.99 (75% off)

: $9.99 (75% off) Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Expansion : $14.99 (75% off)

: $14.99 (75% off) Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition : $49.99

: $49.99 Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe + Sunbreak Deluxe: $69.99

While the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Edition DLC bundle is still full price at $49.99, there is a substantial amount of downloadable DLC that is also discounted during the sale period. Ranging from 25% to 75% off, these DLC items include:

Kamura Collection : $8.99 (25% off)

: $8.99 (25% off) Kingdom Collection : $8.99 (25% off)

: $8.99 (25% off) Cute & Cuddly Collection : $13.49 (25% off)

: $13.49 (25% off) Stuffed Monster weapon pack : $10.49 (25% off)

: $10.49 (25% off) Lost Code weapon pack : $10.49 (25% off)

: $10.49 (25% off) DLC Pack 1 : $14.99 (25% off)

: $14.99 (25% off) DLC Pack 2 : $22.49 (25% off)

: $22.49 (25% off) DLC Pack 3 : $18.74 (25% off)

: $18.74 (25% off) DLC Pack 4 : $18.74 (25% off)

: $18.74 (25% off) DLC Pack 5 : $10.49 (25% off)

: $10.49 (25% off) DLC Pack 6 : $22.49 (25% off)

: $22.49 (25% off) DLC Pack 7 : $18.74 (25% off)

: $18.74 (25% off) DLC Pack 8 : $18.74 (25% off)

: $18.74 (25% off) DLC Pack 9 : $18.74 (25% off)

: $18.74 (25% off) DLC Pack 10 : $13.49 (25% off)

: $13.49 (25% off) Extra DLC Pack : $14.99 (25% off)

: $14.99 (25% off) Base Game Deluxe Kit : $7.49 (50% off)

: $7.49 (50% off) Sunbreak Deluxe Kit : $5.99 (60% off)

: $5.99 (60% off) Sunbreak Expansion: $9.99 (75% off)

Monster Hunter fans can also purchase Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Monster Hunter Stories, and Monster Hunter Stories 2 at discounted prices while this still lasts on the Nintendo eShop.

Monster Hunter Rise is widely considered one of the best titles in the series that got a Switch release. It is commonly compared to the quality of Monster Hunter World, another popular entry in the Monster Hunter series, which unfortunately did not receive a release on the Switch. Monster Hunter Rise has an 88 score on Metacritic and won the Game of the Year award at the 2021 Japan Game Awards, alongside Ghost of Tsushima. It received two nominations at the Los Angeles-based Game Awards in 2021, but unfortunately didn’t come away with any wins.

If you haven’t had a chance to pick up this popular Switch gem yet, now is the perfect time, as it’s available at such a low price.