Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.

This is the second wave of avatars/icons from the recent Switch exclusive. And like the previous wave, once this one runs its course the avatars/icons will no longer be available to access unless Nintendo brings them back in a future run, something it's not shown is likely. As for why these offers are limited to the Expansion Pack tier, we don't know. Nintendo has never really said, but it's presumably to serve as some type of incentive in case you don't care about N64 or Sega Genesis games but came about having a Nintendo Switch Sports character as your avatar.

Below, you can check out the avatars/icons for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user Lion:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think. Will you be redeeming any of these avatars? If not, which one are you currently rocking?