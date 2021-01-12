Phasmophobia Update Makes Ghosts Even Scarier

✖

A new Phasmophobia beta update has been released over on Steam, courtesy of developer Kinetic Games, which has made Ghosts even scarier. With the update, Ghost can now open doors, closets, and lockers when hunting. However, players can counter this by holding the door closed. Meanwhile, Ghosts can now hear non-VR players when hunting in single-player without the player needing to push to talk. Lastly, Ghosts can now also open locker doors similar to normal doors.

In addition to all of this, the update also fixes several "safe spots" across all levels and a couple of other issues involving professional difficulty and Ghosts getting stuck in various places. And that's the extent of the patch notes, which you can check out below:

Fixes:

Fixed several "safe spots" in all levels

Fixed a bug where the ghost would get stuck when trying to navigate to a location it couldn't reach such as a closet or a locker.

Fixed a bug where you couldn't change the difficulty to professional if you were below level 25.

Changes:

The Ghost can now hear non-VR players when hunting in single-player without you using push to talk.

The Ghost can now open locker doors similar to normal doors.

New:

The Ghost can now open doors, closets, and lockers when hunting. This can be stopped by holding the door.

Of course, for now, it remains to be seen just how much scarier these changes and additions will make Ghosts and the game's moment-to-moment gameplay, but on paper, it sounds like some great adjustments.

