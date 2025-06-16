10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Remasters and Retro” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s June 2025 “Remasters and Retro” sale is a blast from the past. It’s full of all sorts of hits from yesteryear and many past systems. It’s not just ports or emulated versions of games, either, as publishers have taken a liking to remasters and remakes over the last few years. There’s a discrepancy between the respectable celebrations and cynical cash-ins, so it can be hard to find the ones worth delving back into.

Here are 10 of the best sales in the “Remasters and Retro” sale on the PlayStation Store. All sales are live until June 25th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Stories Untold

Price: $1.49 or $0.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $9.99

Stories Untold is a unique horror game. It’s an anthology of four brief stories that, for the most part, play out in front of a computer or similar device, all of which are dipped in 1980s nostalgia. They don’t rely on jump scares and are more eerie games based around text and puzzle-solving. There are some spooky twists and turns over this short journey and demonstrates developer No Code’s skill with the genre even in its early days. The studio later went on to create its other acclaimed horror game Observation before collaborating with Konami and Annapurna Interactive to create the upcoming Silent Hill: Townfall.

2) Hotline Miami

Price: $1.99 / $9.99

Hotline Miami has influenced many games like Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Katana Zero, and The Hong Kong Massacre, to name a few, but it’s still the best at what it does. This drug-fueled violent spectacle encourages players to react quickly as they go on their murdering sprees, as one wrong move is all it takes to force a generously quick restart. Every move matters and that forces players to pay attention.

The thumping soundtrack is perfect for this sort of action and only makes the gameplay even more hypnotic. The sequel — which is currently also on sale — loses sight of a lot of what makes this first entry so beloved and gets bogged down with overly punishing levels and a wildly convoluted story. If anything, it proves how brilliant the first game was.

3) DOOM + DOOM 2

Price: $3.99 / $9.99

DOOM and DOOM 2 are classic first-person shooters that popularized a whole genre, and while games that foundational and old can wither with the sands of time, these two industry-defining hits haven’t lost much in the last 30 years. A lot of their core design about moving strategically through projectiles and picking the right weapon to exploit a specific enemy’s weakness translates right to the modern DOOM games and is why they’re still so compelling.

This specific collection is also quite sweeping, as it not only includes the core two games, but also expansions, cross-platform online deathmatch, new and old soundtracks, mods, accessibility options, and a new episode by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames (and another made by id co-founder John Romero). It’s likely the best and most complete version of some of the best shooters from the 1990s.

4) Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

There are very few bundles, if any, that have as much action packed inside of them as Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle. Bayonetta is a Devil May Cry-like hack-and-slash with best-in-class controls that has depth for those who want to dig for it, as well as flashy finishers and a whole ton of attitude that’s easy to admire on a casual level. Vanquish inverts the plodding cover-based shooter trend that was popular near its release by having a main character with a rocket-powered suit that can jet all around the battlefield. It plays out like a fusion of Bayonetta and Gears of War and is something wholly unique that still hasn’t been emulated much today.

5) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Price: $29.99 / $59.99

The first three Metal Gear Solid games are classics in their own right, but Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was not received too well at launch. The trilogy lacked options and didn’t look like it got the care it deserved. However, Konami spent months patching the bundle and making it into something much more worthy, as it now supports more features and runs at a higher resolution. All three games are also currently on sale individually for $9.99, which is ideal for those who just want to dabble, but this important package deserves to played in its entirety.

6) Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Price: $4.49 / $29.99

MindsEye turned out to be a disaster, which is unfortunate because of how much pent-up demand there is for open-world crime games. Saints Row: The Third Remastered calls back to the PS3 and Xbox 360 era of open-world games because it is one of those titles. It’s silly and gives players plenty of tools to wreak havoc in, from dildo bats to grenade launchers with infinite ammo. Some aspects are a little dated and the protagonist is prone to being repeatedly ragdolled during explosions, but it’s a cheap throwback when the series — and, arguably, genre — was at its peak.

7) Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Price: $8.99 / $29.99

Many Assassin’s Creed games are accused of taking safe routes and having predictable setups, but this does not apply to Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Rogue follows an Irish Templar named Shay Cormac as he takes his bitterness out on his old Assassin buddies. Flipping the script like this gives this game more of an edge and is something the modern entries would benefit from.

It’s also a mechanical step up from Black Flag both on land and at sea, making it smoother and somewhat of an indirect sequel. Rogue is an underrated entry that was damaged through franchise fatigue and how its launch coincided with Assassin’s Creed Unity, an infamously terrible and buggy release that sucked up all the oxygen in the room. At least its legacy continues through this remaster.

8) Katamari Damacy Reroll

Price: $7.49 / $29.99

There’s a reason Keita Takahashi’s games are always compared to Katamari Damacy and there’s a reason they can’t seem to come out on top: Katamari Damacy is just that great. Katamari Damacy Reroll is a remaster of the debut entry and contains some small gameplay and visual changes, as well as a hefty bump in resolution and widescreen support. Rolling up junk with a ball is the main draw, though, and is still an intriguing gameplay loop over two decades later.

9) Blasphemous 2 – Mea Culpa Edition

Price: $22.79 / $37.99

Blasphemous 2 builds on the action platformer and Soulslike roots of the original, but doubles down on the Castlevania inspirations. Its combat still rewards patience and skill, but also contains plenty of backtracking for those who want to hunt down secrets and upgrades.

It’s a standard setup for an indie platformer, but the art design puts it above most of its competition. Taking in inspiration from The Game Kitchen’s home country of Spain, Blasphemous 2‘s environments, enemies, and bosses range from grotesque and magnificent and are never anything less than striking. This edition also comes with its 2024 expansion, Mea Culpa, which adds the titular sword from the first game, as well as new areas, bosses, and upgrades.

10) Crysis 2 Remastered

Price: $8.99 / $29.99

Crysis 4 is on hold, so it’s best to look back in the series’ history for some high-tech first-person shooting. Crysis 2 Remastered takes the nanosuited protagonist Alcatraz into a wrecked version of New York City and gives players plenty of ways to use that superpowered suit to their advantage. While it is more linear than its predecessor and has a less visually striking environment, blasting through aliens and sneaking around is a power fantasy that the more multiplayer-centric shooters of the modern age aren’t as equipped to evoke.