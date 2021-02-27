Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Might Bring Back Popular Game Mechanic

✖

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl could feature Mega Evolutions. Pokeshopper reports that an upcoming line of Takara Tomy figures include re-releases of Mega Lucario and Mega Charizard. These figures coincide with the first cycle of promotional merchandise for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and could indicate that Mega Evolved Pokemon could be featured in the games. A previous cycle of Takara Tomy figures released in Japan in 2018 included Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise before Mega Evolutions were officially confirmed for Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee.

The Pokemon Company officially confirmed they were re-making Pokemon Diamond and Pearl earlier this week, ending years of speculation and teases. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl were originally released by in 2011 and introduced fans to the Sinnoh region, as well as several popular Pokemon like Lucario, Turtwig, and Piplup. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is being developed by ILCA, marking the first time that a third-party publisher has made a main series Pokemon game. Notably, the game uses a chibi style to depict the overworld map, which allowed the game designers to more faithfully adapt the original Pokemon games. However, Pokemon battles will still use the modern style established in Pokemon Sword and Shield, showing trainers and Pokemon in an up-close style.

In addition to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, The Pokemon Company also announced it would release its first open-world game, titled Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The new game is set in Feudal Sinnoh and will involve players traveling the Sinnoh region in an attempt to make the area's first Pokedex. One major change in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is that battles will take place in real time without any sort of transition between an overworld map and a battle screen.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released in late 2021.