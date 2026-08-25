Pokemon Go Reveals First Twilight Trails Season Details, Including New Megas & Long-Awaited Gen 9 Debut

Today is shaping up to be a pretty big day for Pokemon Go fans. The latest in-game event has begun, bringing two new adorable costumed Pikachu to the game. But apparently that wasn’t enough excitement for one day. Scopely Explore has also unveiled the first real details about the next new season in Pokemon Go. The Twilight Trails season begins on September 8th and runs through December 1st. It’s going to bring some exciting new content to the long-running mobile game. While I’m sure there’s plenty more to come, the first details for the next season include some great additions, including new Megas and at least one much-needed Pokemon debut.

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As is tradition at this point, Twilight Trails will usher in the latest seasonal GO Pass. Major milestones this time around include increased Gift limits, extended Adventure Incense duration, and added XP and Stardust from hatching eggs. Of course, we’ll also have a seasonal change-up to the egg pool to go along with that bonus, so hatching eggs is about to feel exciting again. The new season will also bring more Mega Evolved Pokemon to Pokemon Go, including at least two confirmed additions from Legends: Z-A. But most important of all, at least for my fellow dog Pokemon enthusiasts, we’re finally getting Paldea’s goodest boy, Maschiff, and its evolutions.

New Mega-Evolved Pokemon and Confirmed Debuts in Pokemon Go: Twilight Trails

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

We don’t yet have exact dates for our latest debuts in Pokemon Go. However, today’s reveal includes details about some of the new Pokemon and Mega Evolutions we can expect to see this season.

In terms of new Megas, we’re getting the debuts of Mega Staraptor and Mega Chandelure. The blog post also teases “and more,” so we’ll likely see some additional new Megas in Pokemon Go before the season ends. New Max Pokemon will also be headed to the game, including Dynamax Sneasel, Dynamax Rhyhorn, and Dynamax Sizzlipede.

As for brand-new entries in the Pokedex, Scopely is being pretty tight-lipped on the whole. Thus far, they’ve confirmed just one new line headed to Pokemon Go during the Twilight Trails season. At long last, Maschiff and its evolutions will be available in Pokemon Go at some point this season. The season description teases more Pokemon originally from Paldea, so it’s quite possible that Maschiff is just the beginning of our Gen 9 debuts for this season.

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

Of course, a new season reveal isn’t complete without those Community Day dates for our calendars. This season’s community days will take place on the following dates:

September 12th: Community Day Classic

Community Day Classic October 10th: Community Day

Community Day November 21st: Community day

Thus far, we don’t know which Pokemon will feature in these Community Days. That information is usually revealed a bit closer to the date, so stay tuned to see which Pokemon we’ll be able to easily Shiny Hunt this month.

The new season will also bring about a series of new events, plus other surprises to come. You can read the full details, including this season’s updated egg pool, over at the official Twilight Trails seasonal landing page.