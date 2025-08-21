Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Timing for New Shiny Pokemon Distribution (and It’s Very Soon)

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been working hard to unlock free Mystery Gift distributions in the games. These aren’t just any Mystery Gifts, however. While we’ve seen a lot of distributions in the nearly three years since the games were released, these are some of the biggest ones that have ever been offered by Game Freak and The Pokemon Company. Players are basically completing Tera Raid battles to earn distributions for four Shiny Legendary Pokemon that can’t otherwise be obtained. Earlier this month, players earned Shiny Wo-Chien after far surpassing the 1 million required completions.

It was recently confirmed that players had similarly completed the necessary requirements for Shiny Chien-Pao, as well. The Pokemon Company has now offered full details on how many total Tera Raid Battles were completed, and when players can claim Shiny Chien-Pao. In total, players successfully defeated Shiny Chien-Pao 5,020,994 times. That’s around a million less than we saw for Wo-Chien, but still way above the requirement. The Pokemon Company will begin the Mystery Gift Distribution starting on Thursday, August 21st (today) at 5:00 p.m. PT. Players will be able to claim it through Tuesday, September 30th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

The Remaining Shiny Legendary Mystery Gifts

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Following the conclusion of the Shiny Chien-Pao Tera Raid battles, the current round recently kicked off. Players can challenge Shiny Ting-Lu right now, and the option will run through August 31st at 4:59 p.m. PT. Shiny Ting-Lu has a Ground Tera type, so players will want to bring in Pokemon that have strong Grass, Water, and Ice-type moves, while avoiding using Pokemon that are weak to Ground and Dark-type attacks. Players that want to see Shiny Ting-Lu offered in a Mystery Gift distribution will want to make sure that they jump in these Tera Raid battles while they’re live. Players don’t have to have participated to claim these Mystery Gifts, but it does help to ensure the total goal is met.

Immediately following the Shiny Ting-Lu Tera Raid battles, players will have to pivot to battles against Shiny Chi-Yu. Shiny Chi-Yu will have a Fire Tera type, so players that are using a powerful Water-type against Shiny Ting-Lu might want to stick with that. The Shiny Chi-Yu raids will run through Sunday, September 14th at 4:59 p.m. PT. Players should keep in mind that Mass Outbreaks are occurring in each of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s regions during all of these events, in which the encounter rate has been raised for Shiny versions of specific Pokemon.

Hopefully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are enjoying the current event. Personally, I’ve been having a good time with it, and it’s been nice to have an excuse to not only spend more time in Paldea, but also see how the game’s improvements work on Nintendo Switch 2. At the very least, it’s helping to kill some time while we all wait for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will be coming out on October 16th, just a few weeks after the current Tera Raid event comes to an end.

Have you been participating in this event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Have you had any luck with the Mass Outbreaks that are happening? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!