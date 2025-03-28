PS1 Remaster for Cult-Classic RPG Releases Without Warning

Today’s Nintendo Direct featured tons of surprises for the Nintendo Switch. Acting almost like a swan song for the hybrid portable gaming console, the showcase presented the last game reveals before the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week. New looks at highly anticipated games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A were shown, as well as new announcements for returning franchises like Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life. However, arguably the most surprising reveals were the ones connected to Sony’s PlayStation gaming platform.

During the showcase, a PS1 RPG classic was brought back to life thanks to Square Enix. The publisher and developer have garnered the reputation of bringing some of its most beloved games to modern consoles, such as the upcoming Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake which was also shown during the Nintendo Direct. It continues its trend to modernize its cult classics with SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, which was revealed today. Even better, the game is out right now for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC via Steam, and Mobile via iOS and Android for $29.99.

SaGa Frontier 2 was originally launched for the PS1 in Japan in 1999. It came to North America and PAL regions in 2000. While it wasn’t as successful in the States as Square Enix’s iconic Final Fantasy series, it found plenty of success in Japan. Much of its praise comes from its unique watercolor art direction, which is improved in the new remaster. Other new features in SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered include expanded scenarios, new playable characters in battle, updated battles, added game systems, and new endgame challenges.

Gamers interested in checking out SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, but are not familiar with the RPG can check out the official trailer and description below:

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Synopsis: Our tale starts with two protagonists: Gustave, heir to an esteemed royal line, and Wil, a young man who makes his way in the world performing excavation work.

Though born in the same era, their circumstances could not be more different, and as Gustave is faced with strife and conflict between nations, Wil finds himself confronting a world-threatening calamity that lurks in the shadows.

Their stories gradually coalesce to form a single history.

Are you excited to check out SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered? Let us know your thoughts about Square Enix’s new release, as well as today’s Nintendo Direct in the comments section below.