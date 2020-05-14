PlayStation Insider Reveals When Sony Will Reveal Its PS5 Games

✖

According to a prominent PlayStation insider, Sony will reveal the PS5 console and its biggest games quite soon. More specifically, the report claims that if you're looking forward to the reveal of the PS5 console and its biggest third-party games and first-party exclusives, then you're going to want to mark June 4 on your calendar, because this is when all of this and more will go down.

The report comes way of Venture Beat's Jeff Grub, who claims not only is Sony going to finally reveal the console and what it looks like on June 4, but this will be accompanied by games. Lots of them. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. In other words, while the report mentions that a copious helping of PS5 games will be revealed, there's no word on what games this will include.

Recently, we wrote about five rumored PlayStation 5 exclusive launch games. However, the reality is this games blowout will probably include more than just exclusive games. Below, you can check out some of the games we could see at the rumored event:

First-Party Games:

New Ratchet & Clank

SOCOM Reboot

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

God of War 2

Demon's Souls Remake

Silent Hill Reboot

New Gran Turismo

Ape Escape Remake

Third-Party Games:

New Batman Game

Resident Evil 8

Saints Row 5

Dragon Age 4

Hitman 3

Far Cry 6

New Rocksteady Game

Elden Ring

Starfield

New Prince of Persia Game

Of course, there are more games that could be revealed at such an event, but these games seem the most likely at this point given the information and rumors we've been hearing the past few months.

That said, as always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not just the lists above, but the initial claim itself. Nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change as well.

(Photo: SIE)

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. You can continue to read more about the console via the relevant links below:

