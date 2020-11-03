PS5 Report Claims DualSense Controller Has Disappointing Shortcoming

✖

A new PS5 report is making the rounds for highlighting a possibly disappointing shortcoming of the console's new DualSense controller. When the PS5 releases in nine days, it will do so not with the DualShock 5, but the DualSense, a brand new controller that boasts a similar design to the DualShock 4, but also evolves the design in many substantial ways. In the build-up to release, Sony has placed a substantial spotlight on the controller and some of its advanced features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. That said, it sounds like the controller's abundant features and gadgets will come at a price, and that price will be battery life.

Over on Twitter, Greek YouTuber Sakis Karpas recently took the time to talk a bit about the DualSense controller, noting that the controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are a game-changer. However, it seems this comes at a cost. After singing the praises of the controller, Karpas follows the tweet up noting that the battery of the controller is "a bit disappointing." Unfortunately, Karpas doesn't elaborate on this point, but the context that follows suggests the battery life isn't amazing.

"DualSense haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers are the best thing that has ever happened to the new generation. Set aside 8K and terraflops. Game changer for the controller. When you hold it in your hands, you will understand very well what I mean," said Karpas.

The YouTuber continued:

"The battery is a bit disappointing. Of course, I played Astro's Playroom which makes very heavy use of all the features and exhausts the battery."

Λίγο απογοητευτική η μπαταρία. Βέβαια παίζω το Astor's Playroom που κάνει πολύ βαριά χρήση όλων των χαρακτηριστικών και εξουθενώνει την μπαταρία. Στο review μου σύντομα θα σας πω με περισσότερη σιγουριά τι ισχύει. — Sakis Karpas (@sakiskarpas) October 29, 2020

As you can see, Karpas does note the battery may be underwhelming due to the software it's running. Most games won't utilize the PS5 controller like Sony's first-party studios will, and this could help reduce the rate at which the battery depletes.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this information based on early impressions and presumably a small smattering of games, but it's possible context and vital information is being lost in translation.

At the moment of publishing, it remains unclear what type of battery the PS5 controller will come packing at launch and how that will compare to the battery the PS4 was packing at launch.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in North America and November 19 in Europe. Upon release, it will cost $400 or $500, depending on what version you cop.

