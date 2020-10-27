PS5 Sold More in First 12 Hours Than PS4 Did in First 12 Weeks

✖

PS5 has sold more in its first 12 hours than the PS4 did in its first 12 weeks. When PS5 pre-orders went live last month, it was impossible to get your hands on, and that's because apparently everyone and their mother's pet parakeet was trying to get one. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that PS5 racked up more pre-orders in 12 hours than the PS4 did in its first 12 weeks. This not only shows impressive growth, but it's even more impressive when you consider the huge demand for the PS4 before release, demand that eventually translated into becoming one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time.

According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, there's "very considerable" demand for the next-gen machine, despite the worldwide economic problems, a pandemic, and a lack of marketing.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been has been very, very considerable,” said while Ryan speaking to Reuters.

Following up on these impressive figures, Ryan noted that the console may be very hard to find at launch, which was the case with the PS4 as well.

“It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” said Ryan, before noting that Sony is "working as hard" as possible to ensure supply meets demands come end-of-the-year shopping season.

As for PS5's main competitor, the Xbox Series X, it remains unknown how well it's doing in the pre-order market compared to the new PlayStation machine, and we likely won't know this until around the end of November.

Last generation, the PS4 came flying out the gate, quickly leaving behind the Xbox One. And it looks like the PS5 is prepared to do this again, unless Microsoft is seeing drastic improvement in pre-orders from Xbox One to Series X.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, priced at $400 and $500, depending on what version you cop.