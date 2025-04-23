New PS5 Console Update Is Bringing Back the Console’s Most-Requested Feature

Every gamer loves a throwback from limited releases of old games to consoles designed to look like previous iterations, a bit of nostalgia belongs on a collector’s shelf. Sony has taken this to heart for the PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary, introducing a set of special themes that will delight long-time fans of the console.

Sony is prepping to drop a big update for the PlayStation 5 on April 24, 2025. The key features include an audio upgrade and a special selection of themes designed to look like classic console dashboards.

After “overwhelming” positive feedback from fans, according to what has been shared on the PlayStation blog, they have created themes for the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4.

Nostalgic UI Options Are Easy to Use on the PS5

New PS5 system software update sees the return of nostalgic UI options, plus the new Audio Focus feature. Learn more: https://t.co/KOICJvtZBv pic.twitter.com/i2lLte5Nsf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 23, 2025

In the breakdown provided by the blog post, players can change the look of their PS5 UI by accessing the new “appearance” option in the Settings menu. Here, any of the past UI overlays can be applied. The PS1 overlay includes an image of the original console, where the PS2 makes use of the iconic cubes of past loading screens. It will shoot players right back to playing Kingdom Hearts 2 in the early ’00s.

Players in the comments have expressed their excitement and joy over this celebratory feature, with one stating, “Thank you so much sony for all your hard work making always players happy and stasfied looking forward more updates,” and another adding, “These are all great additions, and I’d love to see the official return PlayStation themes. The same way we had them on PlayStation 4.”

The feedback is almost entirely positive, with many players hoping the UI options will be permanent, and possibly upgraded to allow customizations specific to player preferences.

Audio Focus Upgrade Allows For Better Sound

In addition to the UI changes, there will also be a substantial upgrade to audio options on the PlayStation 5 during this update. The Audio Focus feature is designed to “increase immersion by providing presets to amplify sounds to meet your hearing preferences,” according to the blog post.

This means that players can now toggle the way sound is played using the Audio Focus settings. The options include:

Boost Low Pitch: Boosts low-frequency sounds

Boosts low-frequency sounds Boost Voices : Gives character and chat sounds a boost

: Gives character and chat sounds a boost Boost High Pitch : Increases high-frequency sounds, specifically things like footsteps

: Increases high-frequency sounds, specifically things like footsteps Boost Quiet Sounds: Boosts low-volume sounds from across all frequencies

Each preset offers a weak, medium, and strong boost, giving players control over how much amplification each selection offers. These boosts can also be set based on left and right settings, perfect for players who need specific sound options.

It is important to note that these features are only available when using headphones. It isn’t possible to use them with a TV or specialized speakers. The quality will also be affected by the type of headset being used.

The updates to the sound on the PlayStation 5 are an exciting step toward additional accessibility options. Boosts to soft sounds will help players who struggle to hear specific ambiance elements, making the gameplay experience that much better. Additionally, boosts to voice both in chat and character dialogue will help players hear important conversation over local sound and background noise for better overall direction.

Between the Audio Focus options and the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 UI theme options, PlayStation players have plenty to celebrate as the 30th Anniversary of the Sony console continues forward. While it isn’t known what other exciting birthday shenanigans might be in store for players, rocking a nostalgic overlay while enjoying good sound is a gift any Sony Gamer is likely to love.