Run The Jewels' Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video Released

Run The Jewels have released the "No Save Point" music video from the upcoming CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077. As had previously been announced, the music video premiered as part of this weekend's ongoing Adult Swim Festival. While it's not created within the game itself like some video game music videos of late, it absolutely borrows the game's aesthetic and imagery to trippy effect.

Notably, the music video -- which you can check out above -- indicates that the in-game version of this will be attributed to "Yankee and the Brave." This sort of thing isn't unheard of when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, mind you, as the in-game band SAMURAI is portrayed by the actual band Refused.

Reporting live from Night City - No Save Point video out now! @cyberpunkgame

👾: https://t.co/Ayn2lLWWXy pic.twitter.com/EEUWLjbJvZ — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) November 14, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 10th after being recently delayed once more. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited about the Run The Jewels music video? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!