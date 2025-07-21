Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Call Out “Unacceptable” Sonic Racing Problem

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is a title that has received some noticeable backlash from the community since it was announced not too long ago. While some players remain excited about the upcoming game’s racing mechanics and beloved cast of Sonic franchise characters, others continue to criticize the game and its development team for certain decisions made, especially regarding its $70 price point. One of said decisions has caused the game to receive even more negative attention lately, with Sonic fans calling the problem “unacceptable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problem in particular is Sega deciding to include Werehog Sonic as a paid pre-order bonus for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, rather than a character players can expect to find in the game itself. What’s more, players were shocked to discover that this pre-order-exclusive character doesn’t have any voice acting.

This news of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and its ensuing backlash came from a post on X. In the comments of said post, many Sonic fans have voiced their disapproval with this decision, calling it greedy behavior for a game as expensive as Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

Pre-order Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to receive these special bonus items:



• Werehog Racer

• Werehog's Beast Spike Vehicle

• Werehog Decal



Don't miss out! > https://t.co/KIH4bEikrK pic.twitter.com/mqVpwj8yuW — Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (@RaceCrossWorlds) July 19, 2025

“This is just unacceptable for a $70 game,” commented X user Person108.

While players might expect crossover characters to enter the game as DLC at a later date, the inclusion of a franchise character as paid bonus content before the game has even been released raises the question of why said character wasn’t just included as part of the main cast. Furthermore, fans were quick to criticize the lack of voice acting on this paid extra comment, citing the decision not to include any sort of voice acting for the Werehog as “puzzling.”

Image Courtesy of Sega

One X user named @Shamaboy11 summarizes the community’s confusion at the decision by comparing the pre-order content to Keanu Reeves’ appearance in a DLC for Sonic x Shadow Generations.

“The reason why I’m so puzzled at the lack of voice for the Werehog is that they had no problems throwing money at Keanu Reeves for a terrible performance in a single DLC level pack for a game that I find hard to believe has a bigger budget than Sonic Racing CrossWorlds,” they wrote.

At the time of writing, there has been no response from Sega or the Sonic Racing: Crossworlds team regarding this controversy. As for the game itself, it’s set to release for Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms later this year on September 25th.