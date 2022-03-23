Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis Poses With Live-Action Lightsaber

Some new photos give fans their closest look at what a live-action Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would look like. Respawn’s 2019 game was a massive hit with Star Wars fans after EA had largely avoided doing narrative-driven games in the franchise. The publisher had mainly focused on mobile titles and the generally well-received Battlefront sub-franchise, but many wished for a return to the days where they’d get a single-player story set in the galaxy far, far away. Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order scratched that itch and made big new additions to the Star Wars canon.

Many are hoping to see protagonist Cal Kestis appear in a film or show at some point, but as of right now, there’s no sign of him. Some think Cal Kestis could show up in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show, but it’s nothing more than speculation at the moment. Nonetheless, actor Cameron Monaghan appeared at Disneyland to pose with a real-life version of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The lightsaber will be sold at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge park starting on March 25th after fans voted for it to be brought to life.

Here's a closer look 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpzPdTLV0v — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) March 23, 2022

https://twitter.com/cameronmonaghan/status/1506715393812938752

Earlier this year, EA confirmed Respawn was developing a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but there are virtually no other details on it at the moment. With EA Play being canceled, many have begun to wonder if and when it will be revealed, as it’s rumored to release in 2022. Another recent rumor suggested the game will make its debut at Star Wars Celebration in May, but nothing has been confirmed. If Cal Kestis does appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, 2022 would be a massive year for the character. Not only would he be getting his live-action debut, but it would be followed up with what will likely be one of the biggest games of this year.

