New Bethesda Update May Be Great News for Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5

A new update out of Bethesda may be great news for both fans of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5. While RPG fans are worried about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date still being far away — which would mean Fallout 5 is even further away — Bethesda has hired a BioWare writer to join its ranks, and given the writer’s wealth of experience working on RPGs, this is presumably to work on The Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout 5 or both.

Now, following the disastrous Dragon Age: The Veilguard — as well as Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda before it — recruiting a BioWare writer is not as exciting or appealing to fans as it used to be. In fact, all over X there are plenty of fans worried what this means for The Elder Scrolls 6 and beyond. However, when you look pass this superficial connection, this is actually a great pick up for Bethesda.

Who is John Dombrow?

For those that missed it, John Dombrow is now at Bethesda after a short stint at Sucker Punch Productions working on Ghost of Yotei. How Dombrow’s work on Ghost of Yotei is we do not know because the PS5 exclusive game isn’t out yet. Before this he was at BioWare for many years, and worked on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is obviously not a great game to have on your resume, especially as a writer.

Dombrow was not the lead writer on Dragon Age: The Veilguard though, but rather wrote for character Davrin, who is one of the better characters in the game, and one of the better written characters as well. While some of the writing and narrative work in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is poor, as far as we know Dombrow had no involvement these particular elements. Dombrow also worked on Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, which are certainly not highlights of his writing career, but he also worked on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, writing characters like Javik and more. He also has writing credits on BioShock Infinite. Suffice to say, he is a talented and experienced writer, both of which are hard to come by in the industry.

Senior Quest Designer

Right now, it is also unclear how much writing Dombrow will actually be doing because he has joined Bethesda as a Senior Quest Designer. This is obviously narrative relevant, but it is different from writing lore and dialogue. That said, it is possible this will be done in addition to writing, we do not currently know.

Whatever the case, those trying to spin this development as bad news are probably unaware of Dombrow’s specific contribution to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and are also ignoring all of his other previous work. Whether this pick up will turn out to be a good one for Bethesda, only time will tell, but on paper this is a great bit of recruitment. As always though, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Does this make you more or less excited for future Bethesda games?