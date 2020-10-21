The Witcher Season 2 Photos Reveal New Ciri Eye Bleeding Scene

✖

The Witcher Season 2 is currently filming in North East England, and today, a slab of set photos have surfaced online, revealing a few different Season 2 scenes with some serious implications. The photos reveal new costumes for Yennefer and Ciri, but more interestingly they reveal a scene where Ciri's eyes are bleeding, suggesting that Yennefer is helping push her to realize and tap into her powers, as eye bleeding is often a side-effect of magic use.

Without context, these photos don't reveal very much information, let alone of the concrete variety. However, as we can see, Yennefer is giving Ciri magic lessons, which implies that Ciri is harnessing her powers will be a substantial narrative thread of the second season.

Unfortunately, beyond Yennefer and Ciri, no other prominent characters are featured in the photos. It's unclear what scenes were being filmed, but it's fairly obvious Cavill wasn't on set today for them, otherwise a photo of the star surely would have been grabbed.

Below, you can check two photos from the aforementioned slab of shots, courtesy of Just Jared. The first shows Ciri's double with bleeding eyes and the other shows both Ciri and Yennefer seemingly joking around between shooting.

(Photo: Just Jared)

(Photo: Just Jared)

Unfortunately, because these photos don't come directly from Netflix, there are no details accompanying them. As a result, we can only speculate based on the few details the shots themselves divulge, which is that Yennefer, to an extent, is mentoring and guiding Ciri, who's clearly going to undergo a serious transformation over the course of the season.

The Witcher Season 2 is currently filming and there's no word of when it will release, but it's expected to drop sometime next year.

H/T, Just Jared.