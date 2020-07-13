Ubisoft Makes Popular Game Free for Everyone

✖

Today, Ubisoft, during Ubisoft Forward, revealed games like Far Cry 6, and provided release dates and new trailers for titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. It was a big day for Ubisoft, who had the whole day to themselves due to the fact that today was a Sunday and thus the news cycle was asleep. That said, to celebrate, Ubisoft is giving away one of its more popular games for free.

More specifically, whether you tuned into Ubisoft Forward or not, you can currently claim Watch Dogs 2 for free. Again, this offer is available to everyone. The only requirements are you have a Uplay account and be 18 or older. And if you don't have the former, you can easily make one -- they're free -- and then claim the game. That said, this offer only includes a PC copy of the game. So, if you're looking to download it on PS4 or Xbox One, you will need to fork over whatever its asking price is on their respective storefronts.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available. In other words, if you're interested, be sure to hope on it sooner rather than later via this link right here.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2016, and if you haven't played it already, now is the time with Watch Dogs Legion, a sequel, releasing later this year.

"Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area," reads an official pitch of the game. "Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, to execute the biggest hack in history; take down ctOS 2.0, an invasive operating system being used by criminal masterminds to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale."

As mentioned at the top, Ubisoft Forward went down today. This is the whole reason Watch Dogs 2 is free. That said, if you missed it, you can catch up on everything you missed, courtesy of the links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.