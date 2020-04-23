Valorant Character Trailer Shows Off What Omen Can Do

✖

Riot Games showcased another one of its Valorant agents this week to demonstrate what Omen is capable of. Like the other Valorant characters, the hooded Omen has some unique abilities that set him apart from the rest of the roster. He’s got moves that obscure vision similar to the ones that other characters have, but what sets him apart from the others most of all is his ability to teleport set distances for flanks and other coordinated tactics. Many players have probably already seen him played during the closed beta or perhaps played as him themselves, but for those who haven’t or those who aren’t as familiar, the clip should show you how it’s done.

Omen finds himself alongside Viper and Brimstone as one of the three Controller agents in the game at this time. Every character in Valorant has a bit of an edge to them, but Omen is the edgiest of them all with his shrouded demeanor and murky abilities. He’s not one that’s chosen as often as characters like Sage and Raze, but he’s still got his place on a Valorant team.

The character trailer below from Riot that’s similar to the ones released for other characters should give you an idea of how his abilities should be used. To make sense of what’s happening, we’ve included the descriptions of the various abilities below that.

Omen Abilities

Shrouded Step Equip a shadow walk ability and see its range indicator. Fire to begin a brief channel, then teleport to the marked location.

Paranoia Instantly fire a shadow projectile forward, briefly reducing the vision range of all players it touches. This projectile can pass straight through walls.

Dark Cover Equip a shadow orb and see its range indicator. Fire to throw the shadow orb to the marked location, creating a long-lasting shadow sphere that blocks vision. Hold alternate fire while targeting to more the marker further away. Hold the ability key while targeting to move the marker closer.

From the Shadows Equip a tactical map. fire to begin teleporting to the selected location. While teleporting, Omen will appear as a Shade that can be destroyed by an enemy to cancel his teleport.



Valorant just recently got its first set of patch notes for the closed beta to nerf some of the more popular and oppressive characters. No end date for the beta has been announced, so expect more changes and character previews to come through before it ends.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.