Vampire Survivors Drops Update 1.11 With Patch Notes

Recently, the developers at poncle announced that Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation consoles later this month. Players have been waiting to hear that news for months. However, that doesn’t mean work has stopped on new updates for the hit indie game. Earlier this year, Vampire Survivors revealed its “Chaos Roadmap” for the year, which includes several free updates for the game. Today, the team dropped The Darkasso patch, the latest in the smorgasbord of new content coming as part of the Chaos Roadmap.

The biggest addition with The Darkasso update in Vampire Survivors is the five new Arcanas. These potentially game-changing additions give players access to five new ways to turn the game on its head if they meet certain requirements. The team has also added a new challenge stage, relic, and two special character skins. Plus, there are nine more achievements for players who love to hunt them down.

Below, you’ll find the full notes for The Darkasso update. Vampire Survivors is available now on Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The PlayStation version launches on August 29th.

Vampire Survivors: The Darkasso Patch Notes

Note: The patch notes below contain full spoilers. If you want to discover everything on your own, you’ll want to skip the “Full Spoilers” section.

It’s been a while since we added a new major feature, so we tried not to spoil the contents of this patch immediately. Hope it worked to keep the contents a bit of a surprise

New Content:

– 9 new EXTRA achievements

– 1 new challenge stage

– 1 new relic

– 2 new special character skins

– 5 new Arcanas

– 🦇🦇🦇

Just like the original 22 Arcanas, the new ones introduced in this patch are to be considered experimental and subject to change. Please post your feedback and comments on the effects of the new 5 cards so that we can keep improving them over time and also influence the design of the future ones.

Full spoilers:

How to Unlock

Go to the “Secrets” menu and type “forbiddenbox” in the text field to unlock the new stage.

Reach the bottom of the new stage to unlock the new relic.

Go to the “Unlocks” menu to see unlock instructions for the new arcanas.

Complete the available base game Adventures to unlock character skins.

New Arcana cards

There are currently 5 unlockable Darkanas in the game.

You can access Darkanas by pressing the new button on the usual Randomazzo screen. The only difference between Arcanas and Darkanas is their theme, functionally they are exactly the same.

Due to the increased amount of arcana cards, once you have 23 or more cards, every draft will come with a free Reroll and will allow you to pick between 6 cards instead of 4.

New special skins

This is a new game mechanic that allow characters to have special skins that alter them not only visually, but also in terms of stats and weapons. There are currently 2 special skins and they are both rewards for completing the current 2 base game Adventures once.

If you have already completed the 2 base game Adventures, just open the Adventure menu to receive the unlocks.

These two unlocks requries quite a bit of effort, so if that’s not your thing please remember that the Secrets-Cast Spell menu (and some googling) are there to help you 😉

New special skin for Imelda Belpaese: Unblinded Imelda

She starts with a level 5 Empty Tome and gets the following bonuses: +40% projectile Speed, +40% MoveSpeed, -10% Cooldown. Complete “World of Light and Dark” Adventure once to unlock.

New special skin for Poe Ratcho: Retired Poe Ratcho

He starts with a level 5 Pummarola and gets the following bonuses: +30 MaxHealth, 5hp/s Recovery. Complete “A Garlic Paradise” Adventure once to unlock.

New stage: Room 1665

Unlocked by casting the spells “forbiddenbox” in the Secrets menu.

A serious challenge stage that strips you of the power of most relics. Enemies grow stronger as you do. You need to defeat around 100 enemies to clear a room and proceed to the next one. Standard light sources are rare, but they are also rewarded after clearing every room.

Relic: Darkasso

Allows to activate Darkanas. It comes with Darkana VI – Moonlight Bolero.

Unlocked by reaching the bottom of Room 1665.

Darkana: VI – Moonlight Bolero

Unlocked by default when obtaining the Darkasso.

It spawns an additional stage boss every minute. These bosses might carry special treasure chests, including Arcana Treasure chests that will let you get extra arcanas even if you have reached the standard limit. There are also Black Treasure chests, that have a chance to hold a new passive weapon that you aren’t already carrying.

Darkana: I – Sapphire Mist

Unlocked by finishing a run when Space Dude has a cooldown bonus of -85%.

Every time any equipped weapon fires, it has a Luck-based chance to activate again. This affects is augmented on certain weapons, that will activate 2-3 times instead of just once.

Darkana: X – Hail From The Future

Unlocked by triggering a Weird Souls Purifier with Santa Ladonna.

Every time you level up, a Luck-and-Level-based amount of pickups appears on the stage. The possible pickups include Gold Fingers, Gilded Clovers, Candyboxes, and Arma Dios among others.

Darkana: XII – Crystal Cries

Unlocked by triggering a Starry Heavens with She-Moon Eeta.

When the character’s health drops below 20%, an Orologion is triggered. This ability recharges when reaching full Health.

Defeating frozen enemies generates Crystallized Souls, that when picked up restore a bit of Health and provide little bonuses to Growth, MaxHealth, and Recovery.

Darkana: XXI – Wandering the Jet Black

Unlocked by reaching 665 MaxHealth with Bat Robbert.

Losing Health generates exploding projectiles. The amount of Health recovered during the run contributes to the damage inflicted by the explosions. Magnet affects the area and damage of the explosions too.

1.11.0 Bugfixes and improvements