Over 10 Indie Games Are Just $1 Each (Or Less) During This Sale

We all know that video games are only getting more expensive. With Switch 2 titles hitting $80 a pop and other AAA games slated to follow, gamers will be seeking good deals on great games even more. That’s where discount sites like Fanatical come in, offering opportunities to enjoy amazing games for less. And right now, they’ve got an exciting bundle offer to snag several amazing indie titles for as low as $0.50 each. Some of the most exciting games we’ve seen in recent years have come from indie devs, and this list has quite a few gems to add to your library.

The Build Your Own Indie Treasures Bundle on Fanatical is available now and while supplies last. The full list of options includes 10 different indie titles, and you can choose whether to get 1, 5, or 10 games from the set. The more games you add to your Steam library via the Fanatical sale, the cheaper they’ll be.

Here’s how the pricing breaks out for the Fanatical indie game bundle:

Buy 1-4 games at $1.00 each

Buy 5-9 games at $0.60 each

Buy 10-18 games for $0.50 each

Depending on how many games you want to grab, you could wind up getting a whole set of great new games to try for as little as a few dollars. But of course, a bundle like this is only as good as the games it includes. Let’s take a look at each of the titles in the set to help you decide which to grab.

All Games in the Fanatical Indie Treasures Bundle

Here are all of the games on offer, with a quick breakdown of the key details for each. As with all Fanatical codes, games in the bundle will be available as Steam codes for PC. Keep in mind, each game has a limited number of codes available. Due to the nature of the bundle, some may sell out sooner than others.

Monument Valley – Panoramic Edition

This puzzle game boasts several BAFTA Game Award wins and nominations, plus an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

Monument Valley 2 – Panoramic Edition

The follow-up to Monument Valley, bringing gamers back to the puzzle game series. This one has a Very Positive rating on Steam and is Verified for Steam Deck.

Ratshaker

A so-called fun and quirky exploration horror game where you work to shake off unwanted pests. Ratshaker’s Steam review average lands it in the Overwhelmingly Positive category, but it’s Steam Deck playability is unknown.

Necroking

Roguelite deckbuilder slash card battler with pixel art. Need I say more? Very Positive on Steam and Steam Deck Verified.

Technotopia

A casual deckbuilding puzzle game that challenges you to build the perfect metropolis. Rated Very Positive and Steam Deck Playable, but not verified.

Desta: The Memories Between – Dream Team Edition

This game bills itself as a cozy team-based tactics adventure with the art style to match. It is Steam Deck Verified and boasts a Very Positive rating.

Wall World

Wall World is a tower defense roguelite with a survival flair, challenging players to fight off hordes while delving deeper into the mines. It’s got a Very Positive rating and is Verified for Steam Deck.

Toroom

Battle your way through various biomes in this dungeon-crawler top-down shooter. This one’s Steam Deck status is unknown, but it does have a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Legendary Creatures II

This auto-battling dungeon-crawler takes players through a variety of surprise-filled maps on a sprawling strategic adventure. It’s got a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, with a side of Steam Deck Verified status.

Pureya

This cute arcade game brings players through a different game every 10 seconds. It’s got an Overwhelmingly Positive rating, with unknown Steam Deck playability.

Giga Wrecker

An action-adventure Metroidvania from Game Freak, Giga Wrecker finds you striving to save the world. It boasts a Mostly Positive rating and is Playable on Steam Deck.

Fishistry

A simple yet enjoyable fishing game with a gacha twist, letting you grow your own fishery for customers to enjoy. It’s got a Positive Rating on Steam, with an Unknown Steam Deck compatibility.

Blue Maiden

This slow-burning psychological horror sim takes gamers to a haunted neighborhood in Japan. Gamers rate it Mostly Positive on Steam, though it’s got an unknown Steam Deck Compatibility rating.

Future Breach 64

This tactical team-based shooter challenges players to breach and clear various in-game areas. It’s rated Positive on Steam, with Unknown Steam Deck playability.

Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil

A dark first-person fantasy steeped in Slavic myth, this game puts you in the role of puzzle-solving sleuth. It’s got a Positive Steam rating. Steam Deck playability is unknown.

Lumberjacked

Unfortunately, this one is already sold out by the time I’m writing this list, so it’s no longer available in the bundle. It’s a 3D incremental clicker game set in the forest, and you can still grab it on Steam for its usual list price of $4.99.

Multi-Medium

This game is sadly already Sold Out and not available in the bundle. But just in case you’re curious, Multi-Medium is a 2D puzzle platformer where you explore the multiverse through various levels. It’s $6.99 on Steam.

The Fanatical indie game bundle will be available while supplies last, with each game having a certain number of available codes. So if you’ve got one or a dozen games in mind, grab them ASAP!