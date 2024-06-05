Watch Dogs Movie Adds Hunger Games Prequel Star

The Watch Dogs live-action movie has added another name to its cast. According to reporting from Deadline, Tom Blyth will co-star in the film, where he'll appear alongside Sophia Wilde, who was announced as part of the cast back in March. Blyth's most recent role was in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, where he played the main character, Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow. At this time, it has not been revealed what role Blyth will play in Watch Dogs, or how the film will be approaching the source material.

Who Will Tom Blyth Play in Watch Dogs?

Blyth could be playing Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the first game in the Watch Dogs series. That would make the most sense, if the movie plans on starting from the very beginning. However, it's possible that the film could go with Watch Dogs 2 protagonist Marcus Holloway, or a brand-new character entirely. The Watch Dogs games have each followed a different character, and we don't know how the adaptation will approach this; it's not a franchise like Tomb Raider or The Legend of Zelda, where the filmmakers have a long-recognized icon to bring to the big screen. The most important part of adapting Watch Dogs is nailing the overall tone and theme.

If the movie does go with an original protagonist, it's possible we could see an approach similar to Prime Video's massively successful Fallout; rather than adapting one game, Fallout took place in the same world as the games. The creators came up with a completely original cast, and treated it as if it were a new installment in the game franchise. That approach could work for Watch Dogs, and help to introduce the world of the games to a new audience.

Watch Dogs Writers and Director

Whatever the case might be, the original draft for the Watch Dogs script was written by Christie LeBlanc, while Victoria Bata has been handling revisions. Watch Dogs will be directed by Mathieu Turi. Interestingly enough, Turi is also involved in a completely different video game adaptation; he is currently attached to direct an adaptation based on A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Watch Dogs has proven to be a highly successful franchise for Ubisoft since the first game's release back in 2014. In that time, the series has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. It remains to be seen whether the Watch Dogs movie will prove equally successful, but with video game movies and TV shows seeing something of a renaissance at the moment, it's certainly happening at a good time!

Are you excited for the Watch Dogs movie? Do you think it should adapt a single game, or tell an original story? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!