What Time Helldivers 2 Releases on Xbox

Helldivers 2 finally launches on Xbox Series X/S on August 26th, marking Sony’s first-party exclusive to come over to an Xbox console. After months of speculation and teasers, the co-op shooter from Arrowhead Studios is expanding its loyal following and even releasing an iconic crossover with Halo to celebrate this milestone. Explosive combat, chaotic missions, and a tongue-in-cheek satirical take on Democracy is coming to Xbox, but players are curious to know exactly when Helldivers 2 will go live. Here is everything you need to know about Helldivers 2’s release time and what to expect at launch.

Helldivers 2 is set to go live globally in all regions at the same time, preventing anyone from getting a head start or having to wait while others play. Typically, games release at midnight local time, but this leads some to abuse of the release schedule. This means the “New Zealand method” does not work here. All regions will gain access to Helldivers 2 at the same time, and we have listed each of these times below.

Region Local Time Time Zone UTC Offset Los Angeles 01:00 AM PDT UTC -7 Mexico City 02:00 AM CDT UTC -5 New York 04:00 AM EDT UTC -4 Rio de Janeiro 05:00 AM BRT UTC -3 London 09:00 AM BST UTC +1 Stockholm 10:00 AM CEST UTC +2 Cape Town 10:00 AM GST UTC +4 Dubai 12:00 PM GST UTC +4 New Delhi (India) 01:30 PM IST UTC +5:30 Singapore 04:00 PM SGT UTC +8 Seoul 05:00 PM KST UTC +9 Tokyo 05:00 PM JST UTC +9 Sydney 06:00 PM AEST UTC +10 Auckland (NZ) 08:00 PM NZST UTC +12

When Will Helldivers 2 Be Available to Preload?

Helldivers 2 does not offer preloading on Xbox Series X/S. This means fans will need to wait for the game to launch on August 26th to begin their downloads. Helldivers 2 has a 35GB download. With the game releasing globally at the same time, those in regions where the game goes live during the normal sleep window may want to set an alarm to wake up and start the download so it will be ready in the morning.

Will Halo’s ODST Warbond Be Available on Helldivers 2 at Launch?

The Halo 3: ODST Warbond will be available at launch for Helldivers 2. The crossover content was highly praised, and fans can immediately jump into it. However, as purchasing this merely unlocks the event pass, players will need to play the game and progress enough to unlock it all. Super Credits will be needed to purchase this Warbond, and they can be unlocked in-game or purchased separately.