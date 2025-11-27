Xbox and PlayStation Have the Perfect Deal for Mafia Fans

If you’re looking to get into the Mafia games, there’s an incredible deal happening right now. When people are looking for a crime video game, they typically gravitate toward Grand Theft Auto because it’s obviously the best at fulfilling that fantasy. It’s a great sandbox and is often complemented with a story that pulls from some of the great crime films. However, there are other games that have tried to earn their keep in the crime genre such as Saints Row, Sleeping Dogs, and the Mafia titles. Despite only having four games (not including a remake), the Mafia franchise has been around for over 20 years, with one game on each console generation since its inception.

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest entry in the franchise and is a more scaled-back game. It’s a more narrative-focused game that is smaller in scale, which benefits players in a way, as it also received a smaller price point at launch of $49.99, making it a bit of a steal. The game has since received a free update that adds a bunch of additional content, including an explorable open-world with various challenges for the player to complete. However, if you’re looking to catch up on the other games in the series, there’s a great deal out there.

Mafia: Trilogy Is Just $12 Right Now

Mafia: Trilogy, a collection of the first three games in the series, is currently on sale on Xbox and PlayStation. This collection was released in September 2020 alongside Mafia: Definitive Edition, a full-blown remake of the original game. The package included that remake, a remaster of the acclaimed Mafia 2, and Mafia 3. All three games come with all of their respective DLC as well, so you get the whole package. It’s easily 40 – 50 hours of content, if not more, in one bundle.

This collection is currently just $11.99 on Xbox and PlayStation, down 80% from the collection’s typical $59.99 price point. For that price, it’s an offer you can’t refuse. If you’ve never played these games or are looking for a reason to play some of them again, if you played Mafia 2 on Xbox 360 or PS3, for instance, this is an incredible deal.

These are some of the best crime games out there thanks to strong, character-driven stories and riveting gameplay. Mafia 2 is the real highlight, personally speaking, but the other two are both solid games as well. Unfortunately, the digital version of the beloved Mafia: The Old Country is not on sale, but if you have a disc drive, you can pick it up physically for just $30 at Walmart.

What do you think?