Xbox Game Pass Adds New Game That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have a handful of new games, including a former PS4 exclusive and a former Nintendo Switch exclusive. Meanwhile, in addition to this Game Pass subscribers also have a brand game that literally just released today that they can now enjoy. More specifically, subscribers can now enjoy Genesis Noir.

Genesis Noir is a noir adventure game from developer Feral Cat Den and publisher Fellow Traveler, and right now it boasts a very solid 81 over on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, the game currently has a "Mostly Positive" User Review rating, with 76 percent of users reviewing the game positively across 17 reviews.

"A noir adventure spanning time and space," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as No Man, a watch peddler caught in a love triangle with other cosmic beings, Miss Mass and Golden Boy. When your affair turns into a bitter confrontation, you will witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god -- otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to prevent or destroy creation and save your love."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Genesis Noir will be available to subscribers. It's not an Xbox Game Studios release, which means it won't be a permanent addition, but right now we don't know when exactly it will depart. That said, as long as it's available via Game Pass, it's also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount for subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android devices.