Divisive Xbox One Game Returns to Sale After Previously Being Removed

A divisive Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility has returned to sale after being delisted. As you may know, each year quite a few games get delisted from digital storefronts, usually due to licensing or publishing issues. One game that met this unfortunate fate was a cult-classic and one of the most divisive games of its time: Deadly Premonition. However, it looks like the game is back, and it should be here to stay.

As noted by some Xbox fans, sometimes games are relisted just to be delisted again a few days later. This could be an example of this, however, the game's publisher has changed to the same publisher that's selling the game on Switch. In other words, it should be in safe hands now, though, at the moment, there's no way to confirm this.

For those that don't know: Deadly Premonition hit back in 2010 to the most divisive reviews of the generation. At the time, people either loved it or hated it, but over time you only ever heard the people who loved it talking about the game. And as you would expect, these same fans were over the moon when the sequel hit Switch earlier this year.

"Playing as special agent Francis York Morgan (call him York – everyone else does), it’s your job to investigate the brutal murder of a young local beauty in the town of Greenvale," reads an official description of the game. "Amidst the backdrop of soaring mountains and a small American suburb, York must solve the mystery of the Red Seed Murders and stay alive in a place where supernatural creatures and a mysterious raincoat-clad, axe-wielding killer seek to end his investigation for good."

