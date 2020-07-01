Xbox One Players Can Download These 3 Games for Free for Limited Time

Xbox One players can download not, not two, but three games for free, but only for a limited time. And of course, there's also a catch. What's the catch? Well, the games are only available to download for free if you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber via Xbox Games With Gold. If you're not an Xbox Gold subscriber, then all three games below are their normal prices.

As always, the new freebies are a mix of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, the latter being playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. In this instance, there are two native Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 game. That said, if you're not a racing game fan, there's not much to be excited about this month, unless you've somehow never played one of the Xbox 360's best games: Saints Row 2.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes a trailer of each game, as well as information on what the game is about, how long it's available for free, and what platform it's available on.