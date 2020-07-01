Xbox One Players Can Download These 3 Games for Free for Limited Time
Xbox One players can download not, not two, but three games for free, but only for a limited time. And of course, there's also a catch. What's the catch? Well, the games are only available to download for free if you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber via Xbox Games With Gold. If you're not an Xbox Gold subscriber, then all three games below are their normal prices.
As always, the new freebies are a mix of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, the latter being playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. In this instance, there are two native Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 game. That said, if you're not a racing game fan, there's not much to be excited about this month, unless you've somehow never played one of the Xbox 360's best games: Saints Row 2.
Below, you can check out all three games. This includes a trailer of each game, as well as information on what the game is about, how long it's available for free, and what platform it's available on.
WRC 8
Pitch: "The most complete and authentic official WRC simulation yet. New physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather conditions, 50 teams, 14 countries, 100 tracks, weekly challenges and an eSports mode."
Platform: Xbox One
Platform: Xbox One

Availability: Free Until July 31
Coffee Talk
Pitch: "Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to fantasy-inspired modern peoples’ problems, and helping them by serving up a warm drink or two."
Platform: Xbox One
Platform: Xbox One

Availability: Free Until July 15
Saints Row 2
Pitch: "Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming. Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row. Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him.
Platform: Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)

Availability: Free Until July 15
Availability: Free Until July 15
