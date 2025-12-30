Arc Raiders Winter Deal: Game Awards Winner Is Currently 30% Off

When a game snags a major Game Awards trophy and then immediately goes on sale, it’s funny how wallets start to feel a little lighter. That’s exactly what’s happening with Arc Raiders right now, which just claimed Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards and is currently 30% off during Fanatical’s Winter Sale for $27.99 (down from $39.99). But heads up… there’s literally a countdown timer on the store page, so this end-of-year deal won’t stick around forever.

Why Arc Raiders Is Making Waves Right Now

If you’ve somehow missed the buzz, Arc Raiders is a third-person extraction shooter set in a future Earth where machines have taken over the surface. You’ll split your time between dodging mechanical threats topside and retreating to Speranza, the underground hub where you craft, upgrade gear, and prepare for your next dangerous excursion.

The critical reception has been nothing short of impressive. Early in its launch, it was sitting pretty with a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, and while it didn’t quite make the official cut, it certainly managed to make its way into “Game of the Year” conversations. Player sentiment mirrors the critics too. It’s holding a “Very Positive” rating on Fanatical with a stellar 4.6/5 across. That kind of consensus isn’t something you see every day, especially for a multiplayer shooter.

What Makes This Deal Worth Your Time

Arc Raiders has plenty to offer you with this deal.

A World That Keeps You Guessing

Arc Raiders launched with four distinct maps, but what makes them special is how they’re constantly evolving. Weather shifts, enemy patterns change, and rotating map events mean no two runs ever feel identical. Beneath all the gorgeous world-building lies what is essentially an unpredictable story generator, amplified by both PvE threats and those “did they just wave at me or are they about to shoot me?” moments with other players.

Actually Solo-Friendly (No, Really)

If you’ve been burned by supposedly “solo-friendly” extraction shooters before, at ease. Arc Raiders genuinely rewards non-hostile encounters and impromptu teamwork, even if you drop in alone. The community tone is refreshingly less toxic than similar games, with more emergent cooperation and fewer “shoot on sight” encounters. It’s a welcome change from the typically sweat-soaked extraction shooter genre.

Progression That Keeps You Hooked

The crafting system hits that sweet spot between accessible and deep. You’ll scavenge materials during runs, upgrade your workshop stations back at base, customize loadouts with augments, and work your way through a branching skill tree covering Survival, Mobility, and Conditioning. There’s always something to chase, even after dozens of hours.

Strong Launch, Stronger Support

Embark Studios has already pushed key fixes and improvements with Update 1.1.0, addressing augment skill corrections, shield functionality issues, and adding new map conditions. What’s impressive, though, is how stable the game was at launch… a rarity in such a “patch it later” release culture.

Getting a 30% discount on a newly-crowned Game Awards winner just doesn’t happen often. You’re getting exceptional value for a game that’s still in its honeymoon phase.

Fanatical delivers official Steam keys with instant digital delivery. If you’ve been on the fence about trying a new extraction shooter (especially one that won’t immediately crush your solo-playing soul), this Winter Sale timer is your countdown to decision time.