Awesome My Hero Academia Funko Pops Drop Ahead of Final Season

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Fans of the long running anime series My Hero Academia will be excited to know that Funko has just dropped a new line of MHA Pops that will definitely help with the post-show sadness. Indeed, the show is coming to an end this year with its eighth and final season, and you can prepare yourself with Funko Pops of heroes and villains such as Midoriya, Shigaraki, Star and Stripe, Dabi, and even a glow-in-the-dark Dabi chase! These Pops are available to pre-order now here on Amazon and should be available here at Entertainment Earth later today. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Funko Pop

My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Funko Pop

My Hero Academia Lady Nagant Funko Pop

My Hero Academia Stain Funko Pop

My Hero Academia Star and Stripe Funko Pop

My Hero Academia Dabi Funko Pop with the chance at a Glow-in-the-Dark Chase

You can keep up with all of the latest Funko Pop drops here via our weekly roundup.

More My Hero Academia News

For those of us who like to watch heroes and villains battle it out with different quirks – don’t worry. Although MHA will soon be finished, a new spin-off show is right around the corner. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to make its anime debut this year, marking the first time that the My Hero Academia universe has produced a spin-off. The new series will be set 5 years before the events of the original anime, meaning this series should fill in the gaps in the original anime for some of the mainstay characters.

While the original series had us following pro heroes who operated within the system, this new anime brings us face to face with a vigilante – ‘The Crawler’, AKA Koichi Haimawari, a young wannabe hero who tries to help his neighborhood by using his abilities without an official hero license. However, it doesn’t take long for Koichi to get wrapped up in a much larger mess than he was ready for.

The new My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will make its debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Animation production will be handled by Studio Bones, just like the original My Hero Academia series.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!