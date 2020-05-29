Baby Yoda is Now a Christmas Nutcracker

Disney got off to a late start with their Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child (aka Baby Yoda) merchandising machine, but they have certainly made up for lost time. We're now deep in that phase beyond the plush toys, t-shirts, and action figures where things get weird. The Baby Yoda Chia Pet was one example. The Baby Yoda Christmas nutcracker is another. It's one of the very first Baby Yoda Christmas decorations that you can order for the 2020 holiday season.

The Baby Yoda nutcracker pictured here is a render from the manufacturer, but we do know that the final product will stand at 9.5-inches tall and feature a red base decorated with snowflakes and a gold-colored nameplate. It's part of the Kurt S. Adler Star Wars holiday lineup for 2020, which also includes Baby Yoda stockings, a Darth Vader tree skirt, a Sith Trooper nutcracker and more.

Pre-orders for the Baby Yoda nutcracker are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with shipping slated for September. Baby Yoda stocking designs can also be found on EE for $10.99 and $11.99. Other items in the Kurt S. Adler Star Wars holiday collection (such as aforementioned Sith Trooper nutcracker) are available to pre-order here. You might also want to check out what Hallmark has in store for Baby Yoda ornaments this year.

In other The Mandalorian merch news, Hasbro launched a Black Series wave yesterday that included The Mandalorian in his shiny Beskar armor. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 while they last. Grab it quick, because Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September). You can check out the rest of the new Black Series figures right here.

