Baby Yoda is Now a Toaster

At this point, The Child (aka Baby Yoda) has been many things - from a stress ball to a succulent planter. However, if you were hoping for the cute face of Baby Yoda to look back at you while you eat toast, you were out of luck - until now. The official Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian toaster has finally arrived!

As you can see from the box art above, this little green 2-slice toaster features a design of the Mandalorian with Baby Yoda on the sides. It will also stamp each piece of bread with a toasty Baby Yoda head. If you want to add it to your kitchen arsenal, you can order one here at BoxLunch for $34.90 while they last. We're thinking that Baby Yoda sandwiches are in order for The Mandalorian season 2 premiere on October 30th.

On a related note, this Baby Yoda figural mug will pair perfectly with the toaster when you fill it to the brim with broth...I mean coffee. You can grab one here at Merchoid for $30.99 with free shipping slated for October.

As for the new season of The Mandalorian, it looks as though fans have a lot to look forward to:

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau pointed out. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

“As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau explained. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

Tune in to the season premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+ on October 30th.

