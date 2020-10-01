Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Funko Pops Are Live

Funko has been celebrating a lot of Disney milestones with big Pop figure releases in recent years. The latest include the Disney Archives 50th anniversary collection and two waves of Disneyland 65th anniversary Pop figures. Now they're celebrating 80 years of the classic animated film Fantasia with a new wave of Pops.

The Disney Fantasia 80th anniversary Funko Pop lineups includes a new Sorcerer Mickey, multiple Artist Series Sorcerer Mickey Pops, Hyacinth Hippo, Baby Pegasus, and Menacing Chernabog. You can pre-order all of these figures via the links below.

In other Disney Funko news, the Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar for 2020 has launched with 24 Pocket Pop mini-figures, most of which are going to be a surprise since only Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein are pictured. It's available here on Amazon on sale for $39.99 backordered until October 6th. GameStop also has them in stock with the discount. Beyond that you're looking at sell outs or prices at the standard $59.99 (Entertainment Earth). This will likely be one of the most popular advent calendars for the upcoming holiday season, so lock one down while you can. We suppose you could use it for Halloween as well. You certainly wouldn't be alone in thinking that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.