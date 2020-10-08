Disney's Hocus Pocus Gets a Hot Topic Fashion Collection

Disney's 1993 film Hocus Pocus has been getting more popular with each passing year, but it really broke out in 2020 with a triumphant return to movie theaters, the release of tons of new merch, and the news that a sequel for Disney+ is in the works. That said, Hot Topic already had a substantial collection of official Hocus Pocus fashions, but they added to it today with a bunch of new pieces from Her Universe.

Hot Topic's Hocus Pocus collection includes a flyaway cardigan inspired by Dani Dennison's witch costume, a button-up shirt covered in Binx, black flame candle, spellbook, and broom icons, and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts with fun designs. There's even a pair of sneakers that are a perfect match for the Dani Dennison-themed cardigan. A breakdown of the new Hocus Pocus items with links can be found below (everything is 20% off at the time of writing). Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.

If you're unfamiliar with the film, head on over to Disney+ right away. The film also hit 4K Blu-ray this year. The synopsis reads:

"After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal."

