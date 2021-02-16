Funko's Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle With Mickey Pop Town is Back in Stock

Last year, Funko unleashed a huge wave of Pop figures that celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Disneyland Park. Not surprisingly, the Castle With Mickey Pop Town was the most popular release of the wave, which is why it sold out quickly. However, it is back in stock and shipping now in several locations.

At the time of writing, the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle with Mickey Pop! Town is in stock here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for around $29. It's also available to pre-order here Hot Topic with shipping slated for March.

Note that the Disneyland 65th anniversary wave also included a Walt Disney and Sleeping Beauty Castle Funko Pop Town figure. However, it was earmarked as a Disney Parks exclusive and quickly sold out at shopDisney when it launched back in December. If you're willing to pay the premium, you can find it here on eBay.

