Here's Where to Get Funko's Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle With Mickey Pop Town

Yesterday, Funko unleashed a huge wave of Pop figures that celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Disneyland Park. Not surprisingly, the Castle With Mickey Pop Town was the most popular release of the wave, which is why it sold out quickly in many places - including Amazon. However, you can still grab one if you know where to look.

At the time of writing, the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Castle with Mickey Pop! Town is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for September. You can also order it here at Hot Topic for the same price. Hot Topic sister site BoxLunch also has them in stock for $32.90.

Note that a Walt Disney variant of the Castle Pop Town was also announced. It appears to be a Disney Parks exclusive, which means that it should turn up here at shopDisney at some point in the future. Stay tuned.

If you miss out, you'll be able to secure both figures here on eBay. You can check out the entire Disneyland 65th anniversary Pop figure wave via our master list.

