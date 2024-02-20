Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus and Juggernaut 2-Pack Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has been rummaging through their 2019 offerings for Marvel Legends reissues, starting with two Deadpool figures last week. Today they've added the X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack, which was released as part of the Marvel Comics 80th anniversary celebration. Currently it fetches prices of $125 or higher from third parties, but you can ignore all that and get one for your collection at the current retail price during this limited relaunch window.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack are available right here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99 (free US shipping on orders $79). The set includes two 6-inch scale figures, as well as alternate head and alternate hands accessories. While you're at it you might want to check out the wave of Marvel Legends figures that Hasbro has launched for the upcoming X-Men '97 series on Disney+ as well as the Marvel Legends Zabu Build-A-Figure wave that's set to launch on February 22nd.

Who Is Voicing the X-Men in X-Men '97?

X-Men '97 features the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton. The X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on March 20th. You can watch the trailer right here.