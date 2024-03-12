Marvel Legends Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola 2-Pack Drops Today As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is set to release another Marvel Legends 2-pack, and it's a fantastic set featuring classic Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola complete with loads of accessories. We're guessing that a lot of fans will want to add this set to their collection, so be ready today, March 12th at 10am PT/1pm ET. At that time, pre-orders are expected to go live here on Amazon as an exclusive.

From the description: "Scientists Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola use their villainous technologies to challenge their shared nemesis Captain America." On that note, you'll be able to pick up some exclusive Marvel Legends figures that include a Secret Empire Captain America on March 14th as part of Walmart's first Collector con event for 2024. All of the details you'll need can be found right here.

In other Marvel Legends multipack news, Hasbro has been rummaging through their 2019 offerings for Marvel Legends reissues, starting with two Deadpool figures last month. They followed those up wiuth the X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack, which was released as part of the Marvel Comics 80th anniversary celebration. It was fetching prices of $125 or higher from third parties, but you can ignore all that and get one for your collection at the current retail price during this limited relaunch window.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack are available right here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99 (free US shipping on orders $79). The set includes two 6-inch scale figures, as well as alternate head and alternate hands accessories. While you're at it you might want to check out the wave of Marvel Legends figures that Hasbro has launched for the upcoming X-Men '97 series on Disney+ as well as the Marvel Legends Zabu Build-A-Figure wave that's set to launch on February 22nd.

Who Is Voicing the X-Men in X-Men '97?

X-Men '97 features the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton. The X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on March 20th. You can watch the trailer right here.