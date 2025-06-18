The Land Before Time Gets Its First-Ever Funko Pops

It’s time to take a trip back, back to the land of dinosaurs…back to The Land Before Time! Funko’s Pop drop is the first for the classic 1988 animated film, and brings us six new figures of the main characters: Ducky, Petrie, Spike, Cera, and Littlefoot, as well as one 6-inch Super Pop of a terrifying Sharptooth. These Pops are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. You’ll also find details on a Littlefoot Funko Pop exclusive in the list below.

These figures should also be available here at Hot Topic soon.

If after seeing this post you were hoping you could take a trip down memory lane with the dinosaurs of The Land Before Time, then you’re in luck. The fan-favorite movie is now available to stream again, this time on NBC’s streaming app, Peacock. Peacock added The Land Before Time along with the first two sequels: Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure and Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving. According to Comicbook’s own Charlie Ridgley, “this gives families with younger kids who maybe aren’t old enough for Jurassic Park the opportunity to still get in on the dinosaur craze this summer.”

And Ridgley definitely has a point, as Peacock added The Land Before Time films right alongside the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise, seemingly proving that NBC had the exact same idea. So, everyone, let’s take this opportunity to get back into dinosaurs. The Land Before Time and Jurassic Park/World are the perfect way to do that.

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2, 2025.



