The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition DualShock 4 Controller Is up for Pre-Order

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have revealed that a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle with an engraved Ellie's tattoo design will launch alongside the game on June 19th. Pre-orders for the console are expected to go live at any moment, but if you aren't interested in forking over $399.99 for a PS4 when the PS5 is only months away, the matching DualShock 4 controller is available to pre-order separately.

As noted, the Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller features Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo engraved on the lower right hand side with The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad. At the time of writing you can reserve one via the retailers below for $64.99 with a release date slated for June 5th. The list will update as new retailers become available.

Sony also revealed a matching Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset that features Ellie's fern tattoo design on matte black with the game's logo and contrasting, crimson inner ear cups. Pre-orders for the headset are live via the following retailers for $99.99 with a release date slated for June 5th.

You can keep tabs on The Last of Us Part II Special, Collector's, and Ellie Edition pre-orders via our guide.

