Hulu Ending 2023 With a Ton of New Horror Movies

Today is the final day of 2023, and there's no denying this was a big year for horror films. From the box office success of M3GAN at the beginning of the year to the high critics' rating for Saw X during spooky season, 2023 was an exciting time for fans of the genre. If you're looking to close out the year with even more horror, Hulu has got you covered. Starting today, December 31st, the streaming site has added 15 new horror movies. You can check out a list of the films below:

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

XX (2017)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

James Wan Wants To Return To Horror:

James Wan may have some big blockbusters under his belt like Aquaman and Furious 7, but the director is also known for horror. He's directed films such as Saw, Dead Silence, Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant. Wan has also produced many films under his Atomic Monster banner, including one of this year's biggest horror hits, M3GAN. Wan recently spoke with Collider, and revealed he's eager to return to his horror roots after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth," Wan explained of his filmography. "So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I'm doing a big one, I'm like, 'Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,' and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we'll see."

It's been over a year since the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and fans have been waiting for a fourth installment to the franchise. The first two movies were helmed by Wan who is returning to produce the next movie. It was announced back in October that The Conjuring 4 is in the works with Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, penning the script with Wan and Peter Safran. Johnson-McGoldrick also wrote the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The fourth film is expected to be called The Conjuring: Last Rites. While Wan is signed on as producer, it is currently unclear who will be directing the project.

Will you be spending your New Year's Eve watching horror? Tell us in the comments!