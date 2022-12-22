The Addams Family 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Blu-ray Is Scary Cheap

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega is absolutely dominating Netflix right now. In fact, it had the second-biggest streaming debut of all-time according to Nielsen. Those who enjoyed the series might be interested in revisiting the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed The Addams Family film that hit theaters in 1991. If that's the case, you can pick up the recently released 4K Ultra HD edition of the movie with a SteelBook case for only $12.96 (44% off) here on Amazon and here at Walmart. The deal makes it $7 cheaper than the standard 4K Blu-ray edition!

The Addams Family 4K Blu-ray includes a handful of behind-the-scenes special features, as well as including an extended version of the iconic "Mamushka" scene. The complete list of special features is as follows:

Introduction to "More Mamushka!" version by director Barry Sonnenfeld—NEW!

Filmmaker Focus: Barry Sonnenfeld on The Addams Family—NEW!

Archival Featurette

In the film, "When long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) reappears after 25 years in the Bermuda Triangle, Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) plan a celebration to wake the dead. But Wednesday (Christina Ricci) barely has time to warm up her electric chair before Thing points out Fester's uncommonly 'normal' behavior. Could this Fester be a fake and part of an evil scheme to raid the Addams fortune?

Newly remastered and restored under the supervision of director Barry Sonnenfeld, The Addams Family will be presented in both the original theatrical version and a never-before-seen "More Mamushka!" version, which expands the memorable dance number. The Digital 4K Ultra HD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, and Blu-ray releases also include a brand-new featurette looking back at the making of the film that includes behind-the-scenes footage and a new interview with Sonnenfeld, as well as an introduction to the restored cut by Sonnenfeld and an archival featurette. The discs also include access to a Digital copy of the film."

Will there be a Wednesday Season 2?

Netflix hasn't officially announced a second season of Wednesday, but with the success of the series thus far, it's hard to imagine that they won't make it happen. At least one Netffix exec has expressed optimism. It has also been reported that the writer's room is assembling for new episodes.

According to its official synopsis, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

You can see the first season of Wednesday on Netflix now.