Christopher Meloni Works Out Naked In Peloton Ad Produced by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Fun advertising company has outdone themselves this time, delivering a new ad for Peloton that puts Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni on full display, sans any clothes at all and in celebration of, apparently, National Nude Day. Featuring a birthday suit-clad Meloni, and some hilarious double-entendre ad-copy about how he uses the Peloton ad to work out, the video would naturally be incomplete without a joke about Law & Order. Reynolds tweeted about the ad as well, writing: "This is a crime scene. Not an ad." You can watch the naked Christopher Meloni ad in the player below.

Reynolds' company Maximum Fun previously merged with another group, Mountain, combining their efforts to develop and get smart, fun, relevant commercials out onto the airwaves quicker. In the past they've released a lot of creative and surprising ads including promo for some of Reynolds' other companies. Among them was a Mint Mobile ad that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. They also made headlines after a funny Match.com commercial that hooked up the Devil and the personification of "2020." The actor even graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine and spoke about his advertising philosophy.

"We're really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff," Reynolds said. "But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds added. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

Who knows when Reynolds and his ad team will strike next? In the past they rolled out an ad with fellow Canadian comedian Dave Foley in a matter of hours.