Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Everything He's Accomplished in the Year Since Launching MintMobile

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his acting career, especially for playing Deadpool, but the actor also has some business ventures under his belt. Not only does he own Aviation Gin, but last year he also became the owner of MintMoble. In that time, he seems to have had some major successes with the launch and even made headlines earlier this year when he brought iconic actor Rick Moranis out of retirement for a commercial. In honor of his first anniversary with MintMobile, Reynolds took to social media today to celebrate the company's successes.

"Can't believe it's been a year since I switched @Mintmobile 💚 haven't looked back since, couldn't be happier with the service," @nicoleltracey posted. "Today’s my owning Mint anniversary," Reynolds replied. "Still weird to own a telco but proud of year 1, both the big and silly: • Gave away a Super Bowl ad’s worth of service • Gave away 1.2 million gigs of free data •Launched Unlimited, 5G for Free and MintMobile+ • Rick effing Moranis." You can view the post below:

Back in October, Moranis was attacked on the street in New York. A man has since been arrested, but Reynolds commented on the attack after it happened. "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay," Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

The Mint Mobile commercial marked Moranis' first on-screen appearance in over 20 years. In fact, he's passed some big opportunities recently, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it was confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

As for Reynolds, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds also recently wrapped production on Red Notice alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot. It was also announced this week that Hulk star Mark Ruffalo was cast as Reynolds' father in the upcoming sci-fi adventure The Adam Project.

Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date of December 11th.