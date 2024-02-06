Watch Chris Pratt Become the Pringles Guy in Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

The Super Bowl is almost upon us, promising to deliver some Internet-breaking moments both in and out of the game itself. Of course, that usually means a fair share of star-studded Super Bowl commercials — and one of this year's biggest collaborations has now fully been revealed. On Monday, Pringles debuted the first full look at their 2024 Super Bowl commercials, which stars Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt. As had been teased on social media in recent weeks, Pratt would be donning the iconic mustache worn by the Pringles mascot, and now we've seen the full extent of what that looks like, as Pratt fully becomes "Mr. P."

"There's a lot going on" in the commercial, Pratt explained in an interview with Variety. "We really love this sort of post-truth theme about living in a world where suddenly someone says, 'OK, you are Mr. P,' and that becomes a thing. We did a lot of ad-libs,"

What Are Chris Pratt's Next Movies and TV Shows?

Later this year, Pratt is expected to lend his voice to his newest animated role, portraying Garfield in Sony's The Garfield Movie. It was also announced earlier this month that Pratt will star alongside Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a live-action prequel series of their hit Prime Video series The Terminal List. A second season of The Terminal List is also confirmed to be on the way.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt said in a statement when Season 2 was first announced. "This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey."

Will Star-Lord Return in the MCU?

Pratt returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has been billed as the culmination of the franchise's current roster of cosmic misfits. Still, a title card at the end of the film proclaimed that "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return" — and according to Guardians writer-director James Gunn, that possibility isn't entirely out of the cards.

"Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space," Gunn explained in the commentary track for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "He's a fish out of water in just kind of...regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

Will Chris Pratt Join James Gunn's DCU?

Following the culmination of Vol. 3 last year, speculation has swirled that Pratt and other members of the film's cast could follow Gunn over to his and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Pratt addressed the possibility of joining the franchise — particularly as fan-favorite superhero Michael Jon Carter / Booster Gold, who is confirmed to be getting his own Max-exclusive solo television series.

"If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt revealed.

What do you think of Pringles' 2024 Super Bowl ad? How do you feel about Chris Pratt's cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!