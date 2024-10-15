Marvel Reveals Heartbreaking Scarlet Witch Fact in New Agatha All Along Teaser

Agatha All Along’s Episode 6 teaser left fans crushed about Wanda’s arc matching up to Billy’s. Yes, last week the Marvel TV show revealed that Joe Locke’s character was actually the son of the beloved Avenger. Still, so many questions remain about how Billy ended up alive after WandaVision and it looks like Marvel is bringing some answers this week. Agatha All Along Episode 6 is poised to take MCU fans back to the Hex and the closing chapters of Scarlet Witch’s Disney+ debut. People who watched WandaVision remember the spell that Wanda Maximoff cast over the entire town of Westview. That entire series was an effort for the Scarlet Witch to get her family back. Vision was a profound loss after The Infinity Saga, but her desire for her two sons was very pronounced by the end. Marvel fans can’t help but notice that the grown version of Billy might not have been too far away. It’s a crushing moment for people who just want to see the witch happy.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda went on a murderous rampage to secure variants of her boys. The universe of Earth-838 will likely never be the same after she killed Charles Xavier, Reed Richards, Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Black Bolt in her quest to reunite with Billy and Tommy. (Not to mention the poor Wanda of their universe who everyone must be looking at with extreme skepticism!) Going through all of that when Billy was basically one town over in Earth-616? Woof. Just a brutal gut punch to realize. But, as most Marvel Studios teasers and trailers can be, there’s probably some key information being hidden from the viewers before Agatha All Along Episode 6. Wednesday is going to bring answers and we’re excited to see what other surprises Marvel has hiding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So many wild moments in here.

In all this WandaVision fervor, MCU fans have also noticed that Agatha’s comments to Billy take on a new light after the teaser. Kathryn Hahn’s line reading of, “you are so much like your mother,” takes on new heights when you compare the young boy’s actions to Wanda’s in that previous series. Agatha All Along has hinted that Billy could have really been Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son. But, it turns out he’s a Maximoff. In grand family tradition at this point, he’s led some people into a dangerous situation for his own personal gain. Yes, Agatha wanted to go down the road to restore her powers. But, these other witches have put their lives on the line at the urging of Agatha and her familiar. It’s not exactly wrapping a whole town of people in a Chaos Magic Hex, but it’s still pretty reckless and morally ambiguous. So, the elder witch has some ground to stand on when she challenges Billy about his deception so far in this adventure.

One Of Agatha All Along’s Big Secrets Is Out In The Open

Wanda’s Hex Might be even more tragic

A lot of folks probably weren’t expecting the biggest surprises from Agatha All Along until the end. Sometimes, Marvel Studios can still shock the fans. Billy being confirmed just over the midway point in the series certainly qualifies. Joe Locke has to feel a tremendous weight lifted off of his shoulders with this new development. The entire promotional tour for Agatha All Along, he had to step up to the plate and lie to all of our faces. Now, the “Teen” actor can finally call his character Billy. Entertainment Weekly sat down with the Heartstopper star to discuss his newest maternal figure. It seems as though Billy and Wanda Maximoff have some other traits in common besides their magical abilities. Is the young witch a maleficent presence? We’ll have to tune-in and find out.

“We talked a lot about playing with the gray area,” Locke remembered when asked about the big reveal “At the end of episode 5, we don’t know what happens to those witches, but he’s not doing a good thing. We played a lot with, does that make him a bad person? Is he a good person? Which then draws parallels to the motherly figures in his life.”

Billy and Wanda Maximoff.

He added, “Wanda does evil things but isn’t necessarily evil. Agatha, questionably, is evil, but there’s more to that, as well. We know that he’s been lying to her, and we play a lot with those dynamics of how duplicitous he is. The facade of the fanboy teen, is that completely fake or is that actually still a real part of him? This is the stuff that I found so interesting in playing him.”

Billy Might not be a good person, but he didn’t want all of his friends to die at that moment. It seems like there’s a lack of control for the young witch, and luckily there are more episodes of the Disney+ series to go. Back in WandaVision, Agatha correctly argues that Wanda needed to learn how to control her powers to reach her full potential. At this point, the son is echoing the mother in some interesting ways.

Do you think the Hex helped create Billy? Is it something else? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!