Avengers’ Robert Downey Jr. Gifts Pittsburgh Steelers Star With Epic Infinity Gauntlet

Robert Downey Jr. is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, a role he stepped into for the last time last year in Avengers: Endgame. The movie ended with him using the Infinity Gauntlet to save the day, which resulting in his character's untimely death. Tony may be gone, but Downey Jr. is still channeling his character whenever he can. This week, we saw him wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in a charity video, and now he's back again for more. The actor is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and received a gift from Cam Heyward, a defensive tackle for the team who is nicknamed "Ironhead." Downey decided to return the favor by sharing his own special gift...

"Mr. Heyward, Cam, it’s about frickin time, buddy," Downey Jr. says in the video. "I did not know this was a game jersey, let's go for 9 and 0. I know it can seem like a bit of a trap game, but..." The actor is then interrupted by someone who shouts, "Let’s go Steelers!" Downey Jr. adds, "That’s Jack Lambert’s cousin, so all omens are good and I believe that 'Ironhead' is gonna need an 'iron hand.'" That's when Downey Jr. whips out the Infinity Gauntlet. "So this is coming your way, brother... Thank you, love you. Go Steelers. Numero uno for-frickin-ever." You can watch the video in the tweet below:

In the mail...Let’s go 9 and 0!!! https://t.co/YJOAgl9V6z — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 15, 2020

Downey Jr. recently confirmed that he's done with Marvel. He was making an appearance on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's SmartLess podcast where he said in no uncertain terms that "that's all done" about his MCU obligations. Downey Jr's latest project has been HBO's Perry Mason. While the star isn't a part of the show's cast, he is a producer. Over the summer, it was announced the show was renewed for a second season.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to later in 2021 and revealed WandaVision would be premiere on the streaming service on January 15th.

Avengers: Endgame and more MCU films are streaming on Disney+.