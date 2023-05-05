Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shows Off Epic Wrap Gifts

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last week, and director James Gunn is getting ready for the editing process. The director has shared a lot of fun content throughout the movie's production, and he's still treating fans to some interesting content on social media. Today, Gunn took to Instagram to share photos of ten wrap gifts he received from the cast and crew.

"A few awesome wrap gifts from #GotGVol3. 1) An amazing book of unseen stills from @jessmigliophoto, our still photographer (who, like most of the crew, was also on #TheSuicideSquad) 2) A button of our set dog River who sat on my lap every day while I was filming from producer Simon Hatt. 3) A beautiful handmade knife from one of our grips @gentryforged. 4) A cool Guardians wooden tray from @prattprattpratt 5) Guardians whisky glass from our costumer Matt. 6) & 7) Two books from our cinematographer Henry Braham, including a book of photos by Gordon Parks, one of our first references for the style of Vol 3. 8) Portrait of a handsome devil by @seattlesbeauty 9) T-shirt of my all-time favorite childhood cereal Freakiest from my costume designer Judianna Makovsky 10) Grip T-shirt from key grip Kurt & the best grips anywhere featuring me with Henry on my shoulder. I have a lot more that I can't show you because it would be spoilers or that I've packed up for my move & I didn't have handy to take a photo of! Thanks to all the crew for their gifts but especially their work & dedication on Vol 3 – each one of them are present in the final film," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photos below:

Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, so it's definitely an emotional time for those who have been involved since the beginning. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. In the past, Gunn has actually gotten death threats over Twitter because people are so worried he might kill off Rocket. Gunn took it in stride and pointed out the fact that he's going to eventually die, whether Rocket does or not.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.