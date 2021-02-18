Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Channels Thor in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Jeremy Renner seems to be having a lot of fun on the set of his new Disney+ series, Hawkeye. The Marvel star has been sharing some enjoyable behind-the-scenes content ranging from his workouts to doing some silly bow and arrow training sessions with his daughter. The actor's latest Instagram Story shows him having a good time with the wardrobe department. In fact, his new photo features him channeling his fellow Avenger, Thor!

"Fun and games in the costume dept today," Renner wrote with a cry-laughing emoji. The image features Renner in a wig and hat that looks straight out of a classic Thor comic. You can check out a screenshot of the story below:

This isn't the only Thor-related content we've seen from Renner recently. Last week, the actor shared a throwback from the Avengers: Endgame set featuring Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye will star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.