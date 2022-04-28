Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn, and More Celebrate Marvel and DC on National Superhero Day

Happy National Superhero Day! Today is April 28th, which means comic book fans are taking to social media to honor their favorites from Marvel, DC, and more. We've seen some companies take the holiday to the next level, for example, Sony and Marvel released a brand new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that features all three Spider-Mans. In addition to fans, many big names in comic book films are also celebrating their favorite characters today. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo honored his character on Twitter and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos. Before checking out some of the tweets in honor of National Superhero Day, here's some big Marvel news that hit the Internet yesterday...

As the news was pouring out of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios will soon be holding a retreat to figure out the next decade of the MCU. The franchise has been going strong ever since Iron Man was released in 2008, and it sounds like Feige has no plans to slow things down. "I have just left this morning, and I'm going back as soon as I get off stage, to our first creative retreat in person with the Marvel Studios creative team in three years. And we have a giant board there that takes us through the next decade of MCU movies, and they are different and they are unique and special and are meant for your theaters," Feige shared at the event.

Warner Bros. also showcased some upcoming DC content at CinemaCon, including showing off new posters for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock also appeared at the event and shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information about Black Adam.

You can check out the tweets honoring Marvel, DC, and more on National Superhero Day below...