Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn, and More Celebrate Marvel and DC on National Superhero Day
Happy National Superhero Day! Today is April 28th, which means comic book fans are taking to social media to honor their favorites from Marvel, DC, and more. We've seen some companies take the holiday to the next level, for example, Sony and Marvel released a brand new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that features all three Spider-Mans. In addition to fans, many big names in comic book films are also celebrating their favorite characters today. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo honored his character on Twitter and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos. Before checking out some of the tweets in honor of National Superhero Day, here's some big Marvel news that hit the Internet yesterday...
As the news was pouring out of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios will soon be holding a retreat to figure out the next decade of the MCU. The franchise has been going strong ever since Iron Man was released in 2008, and it sounds like Feige has no plans to slow things down. "I have just left this morning, and I'm going back as soon as I get off stage, to our first creative retreat in person with the Marvel Studios creative team in three years. And we have a giant board there that takes us through the next decade of MCU movies, and they are different and they are unique and special and are meant for your theaters," Feige shared at the event.
Warner Bros. also showcased some upcoming DC content at CinemaCon, including showing off new posters for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock also appeared at the event and shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information about Black Adam.
You can check out the tweets honoring Marvel, DC, and more on National Superhero Day below...
Team Hulk
Wishing you all a very happy #NationalSuperheroDay! Remember, a hero can only accomplish so much on their own, but the possibilities are infinite with a team. 💚— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 28, 2022
📷: inhaledfarts, victorprieto940, loft.customs, jonathan_the_goattt (IG) pic.twitter.com/TfAWugubTj
Master Gunn
Happy #NationalSuperheroDay from me & a few of my friends. pic.twitter.com/c55PwUdHlu— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 28, 2022
One Week Until Doctor Strange Returns
Happy #NationalSuperheroDay! #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/84fhkRcOHL— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) April 28, 2022
The OG
#DidYouKnow April 28 is #NationalSuperheroDay. Without #Superman this day doesn’t exist. The first and still the best! pic.twitter.com/JJzvrZ7yjH— Superman Homepage (@SupermanHomepge) April 28, 2022
DC Getting Cheeky
Truly a gift for #NationalSuperHeroDay! pic.twitter.com/ZWhR3G1dRc— DC (@DCComics) April 28, 2022
Ten Years Later
10 years on and they're still our heroes. Happy #NationalSuperheroDay!
Concept art by @MeinerdingArt pic.twitter.com/ozRfrduKTM— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 28, 2022
Missing Stan Today
Stan Lee was a hero to so many of his fans. In honor of #NationalSuperheroDay, tell us how Stan impacted your life, and we'll retweet a select few tales today.— Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) April 28, 2022
He loved hearing from his fans, and we love seeing Stan's legacy live on through your stories, too.#StanLee #StanLee100 pic.twitter.com/4CILmMlZmP
ICYMI
Swing into #NationalSuperHeroDay with not one, not two, but THREE Spider-Mans! #SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital. https://t.co/VHfmNzwOhr pic.twitter.com/6u6smZEaOb— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) April 28, 2022
Don't Forget About Him...
The only superhero I recognize.✌🏻☮️ #NationalSuperheroDay #eatpeace @DCpeacemaker @JohnCena @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/JfpcYHw0Yl— Hanna (@Hanna53359332) April 28, 2022
...Or Him...
Happy National Superhero Day! #NationalSuperheroDay #Blade pic.twitter.com/rgw9eCYTTd— Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) April 28, 2022
...Or Them!
InvincibleHQ Admin Official Power Scale™ for #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/w7ZmW46PdA— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 28, 2022
A Good Day To Renew
Hey, hey @TheCW, you better not be just using our #Batwoman and #LegendsOfTomorrow fam in your #NationalSuperheroDay post on Instagram without renewing them. #renewBatwoman #renewLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/gDFn3sPMDf— Carla 🍩 (@carlafowler16) April 28, 2022
Great Question
Happy #NationalSuperheroDay!
What are some of your favourite superhero moments? pic.twitter.com/1SoEUzQ3pb— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 28, 2022
In Conclusion
Happy #NationalSuperheroDay! 🦸 pic.twitter.com/G8MAtb9vND— MCU Fans (@DiscussMarvel) April 28, 2022