Ms. Marvel Wraps Production

That's a wrap on Disney+'s upcoming Ms. Marvel series. According to Variety, production concluded in Thailand after previously filming in Georgia. The six-episode series will introduce Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she becomes Ms. Marvel. She'll go on to join Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' 2022 film The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. Kamala Khan is a Muslim teenager living in Jersey City who adores superheroes long before she becomes one. In Ms. Marvel, Kamala will gain powers and try to balance heroic activity with the everyday life of a high school girl.

Ms. Marvel managed to complete production in Thailand, filming for its third and fourth episodes, despite a recent resurgence in COVID-19 in the country. Academy Award-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed the shoot.

"I feel like [Kamala is] the future," Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. "So when I've been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her."

"She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators," Sana Amanat, co-creator of Kamala Khan, said previously during an interview with Inquirer. "I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are directing the series. Bisha K. Ali developed the series for Disney+ and is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel is one of many Marvel Studios series headed to Disney+. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already ran their course earlier in 2021. Loki is the next series out of the gate, debuting in June and moving Marvel's television release day from Friday to Wednesday. Other upcoming Marvel Studios series for Disney+ include Hawkeye, What If…?, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, and Ironheart.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ later this year.